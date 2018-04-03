LPD starts new program to have lunch at schools

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln police officers filed into park middle school's cafeteria at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

They got their lunches and sat down with students.

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said it was the best part of his week, and the students could hardly contain their excitement.

But the reason the officers were there, Bliemeister said is more than just to have fun.

"Similar to having a school resource officer, what we're doing is building relationships, trying to open lines of communication so the kids feel comfortable with us, know that we're human," Bliemeister said.

This lunch is the start of a new program to have Lincoln Police Officers visit a different school each month.

Bliemeister said Officer Angela Sands came up with the idea after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

“And I'll give credit to the Parents United group,” Bliemeister said. “They're coming to us, talking about common sense solutions, things we can implement, and this is something easy to do."

Bliemeister said the police presence at the schools, even if it's just eating lunch, helps the students know that the officers are there for them, which contributes to the all around safety of the schools.

All while the students get to have fun with police officers.

"I thought it was really good for them to come here and support us,” Tryse Smith, sixth grader, said.

The visit may have even inspire the middle schoolers to consider careers in law enforcement themselves, Jada Smith, sixth grader said.

"I would wanna be a police officer just knowing I'd have the ability to help my community,” Smith said.

Bliemeister said it may take a while, but they hope to have lunch at every school in the city.