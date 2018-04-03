State asks for warrant to execute Moore

On Tuesday, Nebraska made a move to execute one of its 11 death row inmates.

The state Attorney General's Office filed a motion with the Supreme Court requesting an execution warrant for Carey Dean Moore.

The motion says Moore hasn't appealed a Douglas County District Court's decision in 2011 denying his motion for post-conviction relief. It says he has no appeals pending either.

If carried out, it would be the state's first execution since Robert Williams in 1997.

Moore was sentenced to death in 1980 on two counts of first-degree murder of two Omaha cab drivers.