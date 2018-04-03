State asks for warrant to execute Moore - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

State asks for warrant to execute Moore

Posted: Updated:

On Tuesday, Nebraska made a move to execute one of its 11 death row inmates.

The state Attorney General's Office filed a motion with the Supreme Court requesting an execution warrant for Carey Dean Moore.

The motion says Moore hasn't appealed a Douglas County District Court's decision in 2011 denying his motion for post-conviction relief.  It says he has no appeals pending either.

If carried out, it would be the state's first execution since Robert Williams in 1997.

Moore was sentenced to death in 1980 on two counts of first-degree murder of two Omaha cab drivers.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Verruckt water slide designer arrested

    Verruckt water slide designer arrested

    Verruckt water slide designer arrested

    The designer of a waterslide that killed a 10-year-old boy at a Kansas City amusement park in 2016 has surrendered to U.S. Marshals after returning to the country on Monday night.

    More >>

    The designer of a waterslide that killed a 10-year-old boy at a Kansas City amusement park in 2016 has surrendered to U.S. Marshals after returning to the country on Monday night.

    More >>

  • Parents arrested after guns and marijuana found in home

    Parents arrested after guns and marijuana found in home

    Deputies also discovered there was marijuana, a loaded AR 15 rifle, and five shotguns inside the home within reach of the children.

    More >>

    Deputies also discovered there was marijuana, a loaded AR 15 rifle, and five shotguns inside the home within reach of the children.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: County Engineer receives grant for Saltillo Road project

    UPDATE: County Engineer receives grant for Saltillo Road project

    Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman says she received a grant for a project to make Saltillo Road safer.

    More >>

    Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman says she received a grant for a project to make Saltillo Road safer.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.