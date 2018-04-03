Governor's Take on Chinese Tariffs

Post By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

China responded to President Trump's restrictions to Chinese imports by putting tariffs on more than 100 U.S. products, including pork.

Ricketts says he's shared his concerns with members of the Trump administration.

Governor Ricketts said, "We don't want to disrupt the trade relationships we do have and want to make sure we continue to grow those opportunities for our farmers and ranchers and other companies to be able to expand in countries."

The governor says it's good news that the U.S. and China are talking to each other, and that the trump administration has made progress with trade deals, like the latest deal with South Korea.