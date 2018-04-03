Governor's Take on Chinese Tariffs - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Governor's Take on Chinese Tariffs

Governor's Take on Chinese Tariffs

Post By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

China responded to President Trump's restrictions to Chinese imports by putting tariffs on more than 100 U.S. products, including pork.
Ricketts says he's shared his concerns with members of the Trump administration.

Governor Ricketts said, "We don't want to disrupt the trade relationships we do have and want to make sure we continue to grow those opportunities for our farmers and ranchers and other companies to be able to expand in countries."

The governor says it's good news that the U.S. and China are talking to each other, and that the trump administration has made progress with trade deals, like the latest deal with South Korea.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Verruckt water slide designer arrested

    Verruckt water slide designer arrested

    Verruckt water slide designer arrested

    The designer of a waterslide that killed a 10-year-old boy at a Kansas City amusement park in 2016 has surrendered to U.S. Marshals after returning to the country on Monday night.

    More >>

    The designer of a waterslide that killed a 10-year-old boy at a Kansas City amusement park in 2016 has surrendered to U.S. Marshals after returning to the country on Monday night.

    More >>

  • Parents arrested after guns and marijuana found in home

    Parents arrested after guns and marijuana found in home

    Deputies also discovered there was marijuana, a loaded AR 15 rifle, and five shotguns inside the home within reach of the children.

    More >>

    Deputies also discovered there was marijuana, a loaded AR 15 rifle, and five shotguns inside the home within reach of the children.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: County Engineer receives grant for Saltillo Road project

    UPDATE: County Engineer receives grant for Saltillo Road project

    Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman says she received a grant for a project to make Saltillo Road safer.

    More >>

    Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman says she received a grant for a project to make Saltillo Road safer.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.