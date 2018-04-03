University of Nebraska-Lincoln Blood Drive - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Blood Drive

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Blood Drive

The Nebraska Community Blood Bank is on UNL's campus today.
The blood bank bus pulled up looking for donors. They'll be there again Wednesday and Thursday, from 10 till 5.
The goal is 200 donors, and if you decide to go they are giving out free t-shirts and snacks.

The blood bank could really use your donation, if you have time and are in the area stop by, and see if you can give.

The bus is located north of the Nebraska Student Union.

