University of Nebraska-Lincoln Blood Drive

The designer of a waterslide that killed a 10-year-old boy at a Kansas City amusement park in 2016 has surrendered to U.S. Marshals after returning to the country on Monday night.More >>
The designer of a waterslide that killed a 10-year-old boy at a Kansas City amusement park in 2016 has surrendered to U.S. Marshals after returning to the country on Monday night.More >>
Deputies also discovered there was marijuana, a loaded AR 15 rifle, and five shotguns inside the home within reach of the children.More >>
Deputies also discovered there was marijuana, a loaded AR 15 rifle, and five shotguns inside the home within reach of the children.More >>
Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman says she received a grant for a project to make Saltillo Road safer.More >>
Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman says she received a grant for a project to make Saltillo Road safer.More >>
"More than twenty people were present at the residence in the 3800 block of south 47th immediately preceding the shooting," said Chief Jeff Bliemeister.More >>
"More than twenty people were present at the residence in the 3800 block of south 47th immediately preceding the shooting," said Chief Jeff Bliemeister.More >>
Nearby hospital Stanford Health Care confirmed that it treating four to five patients from the shooting.More >>
Nearby hospital Stanford Health Care confirmed that it treating four to five patients from the shooting.More >>