A new attraction in Omaha allows you to take out your frustrations by breaking things.

It's called Le Smash, and it is in Bellevue.
Throwing dishes against the wall or taking a sledgehammer to items are some things you can do.
It's $20 for 25 minutes in the smash room.

The business provides many thing to smash, or you can bring your own items to break.

