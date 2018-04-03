Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A new attraction in Omaha allows you to take out your frustrations by breaking things.

It's called Le Smash, and it is in Bellevue.

Throwing dishes against the wall or taking a sledgehammer to items are some things you can do.

It's $20 for 25 minutes in the smash room.

The business provides many thing to smash, or you can bring your own items to break.