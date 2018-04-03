Ricketts-backed bill runs into opposition Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Legislature debated Gov. Ricketts' touted tax relief bill.

Sponsored by Sen. Jim Smith of Papillion, it would reduce the corporate tax rate over five years and implement property tax relief over a decade.



"We must reduce the tax burden and we must do it responsibly," Smith said. "And we must promote a positive image for our state, uniting Ag and non–Ag alike."

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkorn said she supports the bill because it cuts taxes.



"There are those who say this isn't enough," Linehan said. "Well, it's better than nothing...maybe it's not a lot. But again, it's better than it going the opposite way—up."



Among those who said it doesn't provide enough relief was Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard.



"This is a joke," Erdman said. "So if you're running for reelection and go and tell your people that pay residential property tax that if you have a $2,000 property tax bill, you're going to get $20, they're going to really think that's something."



Other senators voiced concern over how the proposal would take more money out of the state's cash reserve for several programs saying lawmakers should be working to rebuild the cash reserve.



"It's not the right time to do that, colleagues," said Sen. Kate Bolz of Lincoln. "It puts us in a position where we're not able to respond to urgent needs."



Supporters of the bill failed to garner enough votes to overcome a filibuster.

