Bill would require liquor licenses for bottle clubs

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Lawmakers have advanced a measure that would regulate Nebraska's bottle clubs.

Sen. Theresa Thibodeau of Omaha says the changes would require bottle clubs to receive liquor licenses, though they could still remain open until 5 a.m.

Bottle clubs offer nude entertainment and allow customers to bring their own alcohol.

The measure has been attached to a bill that would make changes to the Liquor Control Act and music licensing.

