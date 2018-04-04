Two proposals to add resource officers to Lincoln middle schools - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Two proposals to add resource officers to Lincoln middle schools

        Parents and concerned citizens have made their desire to have more school resource officers in Lincoln Public Schools heard and the city is listening.

        Tuesday morning city council woman Cyndi Lamm presented her plan with Lincoln School Board member Matt Schulte.

        "I worked to try and find solutions that wouldn't be an additional burden to the tax payer," said Cyndi Lamm.

        Lamm wants to put an additional six to twelve officers in Lincoln middle schools, she says her plan won't raise taxes, "I'm suggesting the mayor and city council fund the 6 to 12 school resource officers out of the new revenue the new money that we're getting from commercial property increased evaluations."

        Lamm says the increased commercial property assessments would generate an additional two to three million dollars, which is money that could easily fund the additional officers.

        She says using the money from increased property evaluations is a good idea because the funding would be recurring.

        On the other side, the city of Lincoln and Lincoln public schools presented their plan to add additional resource officers to schools.

        "JPA is the creation of the joint public agency that is going to fund a lot of different components and police are only part of that," Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister.

        Under this plan the city and LPS would create a joint public agency or JPA.

        JPA could levy taxes, but Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister says just like Lamm's proposal JPA won't raise taxes, "They're saying theirs does not increase the tax burden on all of you and neither does this. We are trying to create this JPA so it's net neutral so it doesn't raise any type of property taxes."

        Under the JPA plan, the city and LPS would lower their tax levies so the tax that would go to fund the additional school resource officers would be net neutral– meaning your taxes remain the same.

        JPA would generate about two million dollars annually, that money would go to pay for six additional middle school resource officers, one threat assessment officer, a social worker, and additional mental health services.

        That's where the two plans differ, Lamm's plan only adds officers to schools and does not add any mental health services.

        All Lincoln middle schools had resource officers until 2010 when the mayors budget cut funding forcing officers out of the schools.

        Before either plan moves forward it would have to be approved by both Lincoln city council and the school board.

