Police say copper thefts likely related

Lincoln Police took three more reports of copper thefts in the city on Tuesday.

They said similarities in the crimes suggest they're likely related.

The first, at Abbott Sports Complex at 70th and Arbor Road. A board member told police they noticed 90 feet of copper piping cut from eight air conditioning units outside the building.

Then, police took reports at two empty homes.

One at 27th and Orchard Street. Police said the home owner found the back door kicked open. Drywall was cut, and pipes were taken from the toilet, sink and water heater.

Another home near 40th and A had the doorknob broken off and copper pipes taken from the water heater and main water meter.

Police said the pipes are cut in a similar way, and it's most often empty houses that are targeted.

They've been reviewing video and tips from the community.