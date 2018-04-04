Police say copper thefts likely related - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Police say copper thefts likely related

Lincoln Police took three more reports of copper thefts in the city on Tuesday. 

They said similarities in the crimes suggest they're likely related.

The first, at Abbott Sports Complex at 70th and Arbor Road. A board member told police they noticed 90 feet of copper piping cut from eight air conditioning units outside the building. 

Then, police took reports at two empty homes. 

One at 27th and Orchard Street. Police said the home owner found the back door kicked open. Drywall was cut, and pipes were taken from the toilet, sink and water heater. 

Another home near 40th and A had the doorknob broken off and copper pipes taken from the water heater and main water meter. 

Police said the pipes are cut in a similar way, and it's most often empty houses that are targeted. 

They've been reviewing video and tips from the community. 

  • LPD starts new program to have lunch at schools

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  Lincoln police officers filed into park middle school's cafeteria at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. They got their lunches and sat down with students. Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said it was the best part of his week, and the students could hardly contain their excitement. But the reason the officers were there, Bliemeister said is more than just to have fun. "Similar to having a school resource officer, what...More >>
  • Dog shot with pellet gun

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  A dog was shot with a pellet gun near 56th and Pioneers.  Police say it happened last week. The owner told officers she heard the dog yelp, and found it bleeding with a pea-sized injury.  The owner later found an air soft pellet in her backyard, which is when she called police.  The dog is going to be okay.  Police are investigating.More >>
  • Storage crate stolen from construction site

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  An $11,000 storage crate full of construction materials was taken from a Scheels construction site.  Police say employees from a Florida company, called Rock 'N Reef were working at the Scheels at 29th and Pine Lake Road.  When they returned to Florida, they left behind a large storage crate. When a moving company came to take it back to Florida, the crate was gone.  The total loss is $11,000.More >>
