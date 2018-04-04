Dog shot with pellet gun

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A dog was shot with a pellet gun near 56th and Pioneers.

Police say it happened last week. The owner told officers she heard the dog yelp, and found it bleeding with a pea-sized injury.

The owner later found an air soft pellet in her backyard, which is when she called police.

The dog is going to be okay.

Police are investigating.