Police looking for puppy stolen from north Lincoln apartment

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln Police are looking for a stolen puppy.

Her name is Harley, she's a red and white American Bully with an oval birthmark on her tail.

Police said she was taken from an apartment near 66th and Havelock Ave.

The Owner said she left her home yesterday afternoon and returned about four hours later, and Harley was gone.

She said a ground floor window was open.

If you see this puppy, or have any information about this situation, please call police at 402-441-6000.