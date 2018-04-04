NEB SB: Huskers Head to Indiana, Face Hoosiers

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

NOTE: Game three of the Nebraska-Indiana series has been moved up one hour due to Nebraska’s travel schedule. It was originally scheduled for noon (CT), but will now begin at 11 a.m. (CT).

Huskers Head to Indiana, Face Hoosiers

The Nebraska softball team (25-12, 3-3 Big Ten) continues its six-game road stretch when it travels to Bloomington, Ind., this weekend for a three-game series with Indiana (13-21, 6-0 Big Ten) April 6-8. The Huskers and the Hoosiers will play one game on Friday at 5 p.m. CT, one game on Saturday at noon CT and one game on Sunday at 11 a.m. CT. All three games will be available on Huskers.com (radio), courtesy of the Husker IMG Sports Network, as well as BTNPlus/FloSoftball (subscription required).

Last Time Out

Nebraska is coming off of a 1-2 showing at Northwestern last weekend. The Huskers won game one on Friday, but dropped Saturday and Sunday’s games. In Friday’s win, Laura Barrow hit a career-best two home runs and finished with a season-high three RBIs. In the circle, Kaylan Jablonski earned her fifth save of the season, writing her way into the senior record books, as she now ranks third. She also improved the pitching staff’s season save total to eight, which is tied for third in program history.

Scouting Indiana

Indiana holds a 13-21 record heading into this weekend, which includes a seven-game winning streak and a perfect 6-0 record in Big Ten play.

Indiana started the season 1-11, which included an 0-7 start. Prior to the start of conference play, the Hoosiers had won just seven games, but have picked things up lately. IU kicked off Big Ten play with a three-game sweep over then-ranked No. 18 Ohio State. The Hoosiers outscored the Buckeyes 19-4 over that weekend. Indiana also swept the Big Ten weekly awards following the Ohio State series. Maddie Westmoreland was named player of the week and freshman of the week, while Tara Trainer earned pitcher-of-the-week honors. Most recently, the Hoosiers swept Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich., last weekend.

Westmoreland, along with Gabbi Jenkins and Rebecca Blitz, lead the Hoosiers at the plate. Westmoreland has played in 33 games and is batting .356, which includes a .444 average in conference play. She leads the team with five homers and a .567 slugging percentage. Her 28 RBIs are more than twice as many as the next highest RBI total (12) on the team. Jenkins leads the team with a .367 batting average. She has started all 34 games for the Hoosiers and has a team-high five triples. Blitz is hitting .529 in Big Ten games, compared to her .312 overall batting average.

In the circle, Trainer has been on fire lately. In conference play, she’s picked up four of the team’s six wins and has an ERA of 1.00, bettering her overall ERA of 3.03. She’s pitched 101.2 innings and has 117 strikeouts. She also has pitched both of Indiana’s shutouts this season. Emily Goodin has a 2-0 record in the Big Ten and a 4-4 record overall. She’s pitched 66.0 innings this season and has 74 strikeouts. She has an overall ERA of 2.65 and an ERA of 1.66 in conference games.