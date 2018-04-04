Henry Doorly Zoo offers preschool with 'Little Lions' program

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

It's not your typical preschool class, although it may look like one, the Little Lions program at the Henry Doorly Zoo offers young kids a "rich learning environment" early on in life.

"This environment allows us to expose kids to STEM in a very organic matter," program manager Emily Brown said. "There's a lot of exploring, a lot of discovery, experimenting."

Following the Reggio Emilia philosophy of education, kids not only learn inside the classroom, but also get to interact with animals daily.

There's currently 45 students enrolled in the program, learning all sorts of things through exploration and discovery.

