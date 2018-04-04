Bottle Clubs v. State Senators - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Bottle Clubs v. State Senators

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

8@klkntv.com 

Senator Theresa Thibodeau of Omaha and other state senators are working on closing a significant loop hole when it comes to bottle club companies here in Nebraska.

The Nebraska Lawmakers are working on a bill that would make bottle clubs, like Shakers in Waverly, receive a liquor license in order for them to sell or have alcohol at their business

"There are several clubs that are using the bottle club loophole and some of these clubs are doing this at the expense of vulnerable women," says Sen. Thibodeau.

This press conference comes after an incident this weekend with Shakers, as they put up explicit messages on their business billboards in response to this new bill on bottle clubs, but these senators are not backing down.

"I'm here to tell you that bullying and threats of lawsuits will not silence our voices," stated Sen. Thibodeau.

The bill has been attached to an liquor regulation bill, and it comes after an effort to connect it to sex–trafficking legislation failed last week.

In this proposed law, bottle clubs that use the "bring your own booze" model will no longer be allowed unless they get a liquor license..

"I felt so surprised and shocked that we had this loophole that is allowing vulnerable Nebraskans to continue to be miss treated to continue to be taken advantage of," said Senator Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln. 

When we asked shakers in Waverly about the incident they sent the follow statement on the sign stating, "in response to our marquee in front of shakers members only club about Senator Thibodeau, we feel if she can openly lie and mislead the public to further her agenda then we certainly have a right to post our opinion about the senators false statements"

State Senators hope to get this bill through in this legislative session.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Dog shot with pellet gun

    Dog shot with pellet gun

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  A dog was shot with a pellet gun near 56th and Pioneers.  Police say it happened last week. The owner told officers she heard the dog yelp, and found it bleeding with a pea-sized injury.  The owner later found an air soft pellet in her backyard, which is when she called police.  The dog is going to be okay.  Police are investigating.More >>
    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  A dog was shot with a pellet gun near 56th and Pioneers.  Police say it happened last week. The owner told officers she heard the dog yelp, and found it bleeding with a pea-sized injury.  The owner later found an air soft pellet in her backyard, which is when she called police.  The dog is going to be okay.  Police are investigating.More >>

  • LPD starts new program to have lunch at schools

    LPD starts new program to have lunch at schools

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  Lincoln police officers filed into park middle school's cafeteria at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. They got their lunches and sat down with students. Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said it was the best part of his week, and the students could hardly contain their excitement. But the reason the officers were there, Bliemeister said is more than just to have fun. "Similar to having a school resource officer, what...More >>
    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  Lincoln police officers filed into park middle school's cafeteria at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. They got their lunches and sat down with students. Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said it was the best part of his week, and the students could hardly contain their excitement. But the reason the officers were there, Bliemeister said is more than just to have fun. "Similar to having a school resource officer, what...More >>

  • Storage crate stolen from construction site

    Storage crate stolen from construction site

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  An $11,000 storage crate full of construction materials was taken from a Scheels construction site.  Police say employees from a Florida company, called Rock 'N Reef were working at the Scheels at 29th and Pine Lake Road.  When they returned to Florida, they left behind a large storage crate. When a moving company came to take it back to Florida, the crate was gone.  The total loss is $11,000.More >>
    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  An $11,000 storage crate full of construction materials was taken from a Scheels construction site.  Police say employees from a Florida company, called Rock 'N Reef were working at the Scheels at 29th and Pine Lake Road.  When they returned to Florida, they left behind a large storage crate. When a moving company came to take it back to Florida, the crate was gone.  The total loss is $11,000.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.