Bottle Clubs v. State Senators

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

8@klkntv.com

Senator Theresa Thibodeau of Omaha and other state senators are working on closing a significant loop hole when it comes to bottle club companies here in Nebraska.



The Nebraska Lawmakers are working on a bill that would make bottle clubs, like Shakers in Waverly, receive a liquor license in order for them to sell or have alcohol at their business



"There are several clubs that are using the bottle club loophole and some of these clubs are doing this at the expense of vulnerable women," says Sen. Thibodeau.

This press conference comes after an incident this weekend with Shakers, as they put up explicit messages on their business billboards in response to this new bill on bottle clubs, but these senators are not backing down.



"I'm here to tell you that bullying and threats of lawsuits will not silence our voices," stated Sen. Thibodeau.



The bill has been attached to an liquor regulation bill, and it comes after an effort to connect it to sex–trafficking legislation failed last week.

In this proposed law, bottle clubs that use the "bring your own booze" model will no longer be allowed unless they get a liquor license..



"I felt so surprised and shocked that we had this loophole that is allowing vulnerable Nebraskans to continue to be miss treated to continue to be taken advantage of," said Senator Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln.

When we asked shakers in Waverly about the incident they sent the follow statement on the sign stating, "in response to our marquee in front of shakers members only club about Senator Thibodeau, we feel if she can openly lie and mislead the public to further her agenda then we certainly have a right to post our opinion about the senators false statements"

State Senators hope to get this bill through in this legislative session.