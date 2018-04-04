Local growers fear China's ethanol tariff impact - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Local growers fear China's ethanol tariff impact

Local growers fear China's ethanol tariff impact

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Local corn growers say they're left hanging as the White House hammers out a new NAFTA agreement while China has imposed tariffs on ethanol and other agriculture goods.

Dan Wesley, president of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association, says farm income is already down more than 50 percent over the last five years, as commodity prices continue to decline.

"When Nebraska ag suffers, the whole state suffers," Wesley said.

Gov. Pete Ricketts says he has voiced concerns to the Trump administration about the potential effects of tariffs on Nebraska farmers.
    
Ricketts said Monday he spoke with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross last week after President Donald Trump moved to impose numerous trade restrictions against China. China responded with tariffs on 128 U.S. products, including pork and certain fruits.
    
Ricketts says it's important not to disrupt any of the trade relationships established with China and other foreign nations. He says it's also important to have a level playing field for trade.
    
The Nebraska Farm Bureau says the tariffs will hurt the state's farm economy, particularly in Platte and Holt counties. Both counties rely heavily on pork exports

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Courtesy: Media Partners KMTV

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Dog shot with pellet gun

    Dog shot with pellet gun

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  A dog was shot with a pellet gun near 56th and Pioneers.  Police say it happened last week. The owner told officers she heard the dog yelp, and found it bleeding with a pea-sized injury.  The owner later found an air soft pellet in her backyard, which is when she called police.  The dog is going to be okay.  Police are investigating.More >>
    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  A dog was shot with a pellet gun near 56th and Pioneers.  Police say it happened last week. The owner told officers she heard the dog yelp, and found it bleeding with a pea-sized injury.  The owner later found an air soft pellet in her backyard, which is when she called police.  The dog is going to be okay.  Police are investigating.More >>

  • LPD starts new program to have lunch at schools

    LPD starts new program to have lunch at schools

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  Lincoln police officers filed into park middle school's cafeteria at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. They got their lunches and sat down with students. Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said it was the best part of his week, and the students could hardly contain their excitement. But the reason the officers were there, Bliemeister said is more than just to have fun. "Similar to having a school resource officer, what...More >>
    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  Lincoln police officers filed into park middle school's cafeteria at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. They got their lunches and sat down with students. Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said it was the best part of his week, and the students could hardly contain their excitement. But the reason the officers were there, Bliemeister said is more than just to have fun. "Similar to having a school resource officer, what...More >>

  • Storage crate stolen from construction site

    Storage crate stolen from construction site

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  An $11,000 storage crate full of construction materials was taken from a Scheels construction site.  Police say employees from a Florida company, called Rock 'N Reef were working at the Scheels at 29th and Pine Lake Road.  When they returned to Florida, they left behind a large storage crate. When a moving company came to take it back to Florida, the crate was gone.  The total loss is $11,000.More >>
    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  An $11,000 storage crate full of construction materials was taken from a Scheels construction site.  Police say employees from a Florida company, called Rock 'N Reef were working at the Scheels at 29th and Pine Lake Road.  When they returned to Florida, they left behind a large storage crate. When a moving company came to take it back to Florida, the crate was gone.  The total loss is $11,000.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.