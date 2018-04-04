UNL Science Slam - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Science Slam is an annual event where graduate and undergrads get ten minutes to give a talk on their studies.

It's a fun event where the audience can learn about a variety of disciplines each year the event has a different theme.

"The topic of course was when did you feel like a scientist," said UNL graduate student Kenneth Hipp.

This year speakers focused on when they felt like a scientist.

When a speaker finished, the audience had mini teddy bears they could throw at them showing they enjoyed their talk.

Some gave more educational talks, while others were more lighthearted.

"I'm a single 26 year old guy who spends most of my time in the lab and girls like dogs, right," said UNL graduate student Karl Ahrendsen.

Six students gave presentations, they also got to hear a talk from an astrophysicist.

The teddy bear thing was unique, I asked why and they said it's just a tradition and it keeps things light.

