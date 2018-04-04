Salute to First Responders: Dispatchers, the first to help Lincoln News

They're the first voice you hear in an emergency...a 911 dispatcher.

They offer a calm voice and reassurance that help is on the way, but how do dispatchers stay calm in difficult situations?



"Things can be difficult but it feels like when you have a purpose and when you have a goal and we have protocols to follow when you're in the motions of doing everything it's easy to push the emotion aside and deal with the task at hand," said Brandi Villamonte a public safety dispatcher.



Brandi is a dispatcher for Lincoln and Lancaster County.

There's only one dispatch center for the entire county and it fields between a 1,000 and 1,300 calls every day, so when you call 911 Villamonte says it's important to give as much information as possible.



"Some of the hardest calls are when callers aren't answer our questions and telling us to get there that actually makes the response delayed a bit," said Villamonte.



So what do you need to tell dispatchers when you call 911: the location of your emergency, your phone number, and what the emergency is.

This information allows dispatchers to get you the proper help as quickly as possible.

Being a dispatcher is not an easy job, the life or death situations they deal with every day can take a toll, so activities outside of work are important, "Get with your friends outside of work do things that aren't about work you know exercise or talk with your family to have an outlet because it can be hard you."



Despite the difficult situations, Villamonte and the other dispatchers are passionate about helping people during their time of crisis.

The entire dispatch team is a family and she says that helps them get through even the busiest times.



"When things get really crazy in here and really busy the way we band together is unlike any other place I've ever worked," said Villamonte.

In the past year Villamonte has saved multiple lives by talking callers through how to administer CPR.