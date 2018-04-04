Governor Ricketts signs budget bills

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

Governor Pete Ricketts signed into law budget bills containing key spending reductions as well as new pro-life budget language.

“The budget adjustments I have signed help to further control state spending. Together, the Legislature and I successfully reduced the rate of spending growth by over 90 percent in the last three years. Additionally, these bills contain important new budget language, which ensures that Title X taxpayer dollars do not fund abortion services, including abortion referrals, at any clinic in Nebraska. Thank you to Speaker Scheer and Chairman Stinner for their leadership in guiding these adjustments through the legislative process.”

The budget bills signed today include LB 944e, 945e, and 946e.

