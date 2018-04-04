New opioid law has personal ties to senator who championed it

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

For the last three months, pill bottles that once held more than four thousand narcotic pills sat on Senator Sarah Howard’s desk.

They were prescribed to her sister Carrie after a car accident.

"They sent her home with a huge bottle of Oxycontin and that's when all of our problems started,” State Senator Sarah Howard said. “It was like when she met Oxycontin nothing else mattered, she was immediately addicted."

Eventually, those pills killed Carrie.

Wednesday, the governor signed a bill into law that may prevent that, and Senator Howard got to put those pill bottles away.

"This is another great step in how we're controlling opioid abuse in our state,” Governor Pete Ricketts said.

This new law requires physicians to talk to their patients about how addictive narcotic pain pills can be.

It reduces the number of opioid that can be prescribed to a child.

It also mandates patients need identification to pick up opioid prescriptions.

The bill, which was championed by Senator Howard, was put forth in an effort to stop addiction, and drug overdose deaths.

"That's why I do this. Because maybe then a family won't have to go through what we did. That's why I come to work in Lincoln every day."

But she isn’t the first Senator Howard to tackle laws addressing opioid addiction.

Gwen Howard, Sarah and Carrie’s mom, served in the Nebraska legislature at the time of Carrie’s death.

She passed a law requiring all prescription to be tracked in a database, which would allow doctors to check patient’s history with opioid before prescribing the drug.

"I was pleased to put in the legislature I did, the monitoring bill, but this will go much further,” Gwen Howard said.

Now Sarah said she’s not going to stop talking about opioid laws in Nebraska.

“I won’t stop until we’ve prevented every opioid overdose in the state.”