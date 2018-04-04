New opioid law has personal ties to senator who championed it - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

New opioid law has personal ties to senator who championed it

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

For the last three months, pill bottles that once held more than four thousand narcotic pills sat on Senator Sarah Howard’s desk.

They were prescribed to her sister Carrie after a car accident.

"They sent her home with a huge bottle of Oxycontin and that's when all of our problems started,” State Senator Sarah Howard said. “It was like when she met Oxycontin nothing else mattered, she was immediately addicted."

Eventually, those pills killed Carrie.

Wednesday, the governor signed a bill into law that may prevent that, and Senator Howard got to put those pill bottles away.

"This is another great step in how we're controlling opioid abuse in our state,” Governor Pete Ricketts said.

This new law requires physicians to talk to their patients about how addictive narcotic pain pills can be.

It reduces the number of opioid that can be prescribed to a child.

It also mandates patients need identification to pick up opioid prescriptions.

The bill, which was championed by Senator Howard, was put forth in an effort to stop addiction, and drug overdose deaths.

"That's why I do this. Because maybe then a family won't have to go through what we did. That's why I come to work in Lincoln every day."

But she isn’t the first Senator Howard to tackle laws addressing opioid addiction.

Gwen Howard, Sarah and Carrie’s mom, served in the Nebraska legislature at the time of Carrie’s death.

She passed a law requiring all prescription to be tracked in a database, which would allow doctors to check patient’s history with opioid before prescribing the drug.

"I was pleased to put in the legislature I did, the monitoring bill, but this will go much further,” Gwen Howard said.

Now Sarah said she’s not going to stop talking about opioid laws in Nebraska.

“I won’t stop until we’ve prevented every opioid overdose in the state.”

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Dog shot with pellet gun

    Dog shot with pellet gun

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  A dog was shot with a pellet gun near 56th and Pioneers.  Police say it happened last week. The owner told officers she heard the dog yelp, and found it bleeding with a pea-sized injury.  The owner later found an air soft pellet in her backyard, which is when she called police.  The dog is going to be okay.  Police are investigating.More >>
    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  A dog was shot with a pellet gun near 56th and Pioneers.  Police say it happened last week. The owner told officers she heard the dog yelp, and found it bleeding with a pea-sized injury.  The owner later found an air soft pellet in her backyard, which is when she called police.  The dog is going to be okay.  Police are investigating.More >>

  • LPD starts new program to have lunch at schools

    LPD starts new program to have lunch at schools

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  Lincoln police officers filed into park middle school's cafeteria at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. They got their lunches and sat down with students. Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said it was the best part of his week, and the students could hardly contain their excitement. But the reason the officers were there, Bliemeister said is more than just to have fun. "Similar to having a school resource officer, what...More >>
    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  Lincoln police officers filed into park middle school's cafeteria at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. They got their lunches and sat down with students. Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said it was the best part of his week, and the students could hardly contain their excitement. But the reason the officers were there, Bliemeister said is more than just to have fun. "Similar to having a school resource officer, what...More >>

  • Storage crate stolen from construction site

    Storage crate stolen from construction site

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  An $11,000 storage crate full of construction materials was taken from a Scheels construction site.  Police say employees from a Florida company, called Rock 'N Reef were working at the Scheels at 29th and Pine Lake Road.  When they returned to Florida, they left behind a large storage crate. When a moving company came to take it back to Florida, the crate was gone.  The total loss is $11,000.More >>
    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  An $11,000 storage crate full of construction materials was taken from a Scheels construction site.  Police say employees from a Florida company, called Rock 'N Reef were working at the Scheels at 29th and Pine Lake Road.  When they returned to Florida, they left behind a large storage crate. When a moving company came to take it back to Florida, the crate was gone.  The total loss is $11,000.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.