NEB MGYM: Huskers Harbor Momentum Heading Into Postseason

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Ann Arbor, Mich. - The No. 6 Nebraska men’s gymnastics team begins postseason competition at the Big Ten Championships April 6-7 in Ann Arbor, Mich. After finishing 11-3 in the regular season, NU hopes to use that momentum heading into the postseason. The Huskers have a lot to prove after taking fifth place at the Big Ten Championships last year. Team Finals and Individual Qualifiers will take place on April 6 at 7 p.m. Gymnasts who qualify will advance to Individual Finals on April 7 at 7 p.m.

Last Time Out

The No. 4 Nebraska men’s gymnastics team notched its highest score of the season against No. 3 Minnesota and No. 9 Iowa at home on March 24. Despite a valiant effort, the Huskers came up short in the last regular meet of the season. Minnesota earned first (419.100), Nebraska finished second (416.050) while Iowa finished third (411.050). Antonio Castro captured the pommel horse title with a season-high 14.85. Griffin Kehler also led the way for the Huskers, scoring career-high scores on every event.

Scouting the Competition

NU is 6-1 in Big Ten meets this season, with its only loss coming to Minnesota at home on March 24. Nebraska will face No. 5 Michigan and No. 8 Illinois for the first time at the Big Ten Championships on April 7-8. Both teams have proven to be tough competition throughout the regular season.

Illinois enters the competition following a second-place finish at home against Oklahoma, Air Force and UIC. The Fighting Illini also beat Penn State and Michigan this season. The last time Nebraska and Illinois met was at the 2017 Big Ten Championships, where Illinois took first with a score of 419.400.

Michigan recently beat UIC at home on March 31. Despite only one conference win against Ohio State, the Wolverines will have an advantage with the Big Ten Championships being at home in Ann Arbor. The last time Nebraska and Michigan met was at the 2017 NCAA Qualifier, where the Huskers took third and the Wolverines took fifth.

Follow the Huskers

The meet will be streamed on Huskers.com for a small fee. Live stats will also be available on Huskers.com on the schedule page. Fans can also follow @NebraskaMensGym for live updates.