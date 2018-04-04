Sasse's Ag Roundtable talks tariffs, China

Farmers and ranchers attended an Agriculture Roundtable hosted by Sen. Ben Sasse in Papillion Wednesday.

A big question mark for them: trade with China.

China responded to President Trump's trade restrictions on Chinese imports by putting tariffs on U.S. products, including pork and, more recently, soy and ethanol.

Sasse said farmers and ranchers are right to be afraid.



"Tariffs are bad and trade is good," Sasse said. "Trade wars are stupid. Trade wars are painful and trade wars are unnecessary."



The senator was joined by Undersecretary of Agriculture Ted McKinney, who said Trump's move was in response to China's trade practices and intellectual property theft.



"There have been many, many, many attempts at the U.S. trying to negotiate with China to stop some of these bad behaviors," McKinney said. "Repeated attempts. All of them have failed miserably. So again, rightly or wrongly, the decision was 'now is the time we're going to address it.'"



Both men said the Chinese have caused trouble and attendees asked them what strategy they thought the U.S. should use for China.

Sen. Sasse said he thinks America leading Trans–Pacific Partnership would be the way.



"The most effective thing the U.S. can do to combat China is to lead all of our allies in the region by being at the front of more trade," Sasse said. "Not...by trying to spark a trade war."



"Finish NAFTA," McKinney said. "Get that working—keep it working...Get to Japan and all the while be opening up new markets, just in case things continue to go awry with China."



Undersecretary McKinney also said the president told Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue that farmers will not be casualties if the trade dispute escalates.