Sasse's Ag Roundtable talks tariffs, China - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Sasse's Ag Roundtable talks tariffs, China

Posted: Updated:

Farmers and ranchers attended an Agriculture Roundtable hosted by Sen. Ben Sasse in Papillion Wednesday.

A big question mark for them: trade with China.

China responded to President Trump's trade restrictions on Chinese imports by putting tariffs on U.S. products, including pork and, more recently, soy and ethanol.

Sasse said farmers and ranchers are right to be afraid.

"Tariffs are bad and trade is good," Sasse said.  "Trade wars are stupid.  Trade wars are painful and trade wars are unnecessary."

The senator was joined by Undersecretary of Agriculture Ted McKinney, who said Trump's move was in response to China's trade practices and intellectual property theft.

"There have been many, many, many attempts at the U.S. trying to negotiate with China to stop some of these bad behaviors," McKinney said.  "Repeated attempts.  All of them have failed miserably.  So again, rightly or wrongly, the decision was 'now is the time we're going to address it.'"

Both men said the Chinese have caused trouble and attendees asked them what strategy they thought the U.S. should use for China.

Sen. Sasse said he thinks America leading Trans–Pacific Partnership would be the way.

"The most effective thing the U.S. can do to combat China is to lead all of our allies in the region by being at the front of more trade," Sasse said.  "Not...by trying to spark a trade war."

"Finish NAFTA," McKinney said.  "Get that working—keep it working...Get to Japan and all the while be opening up new markets, just in case things continue to go awry with China."

Undersecretary McKinney also said the president told Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue that farmers will not be casualties if the trade dispute escalates.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police looking for puppy stolen from north Lincoln apartment

    Police looking for puppy stolen from north Lincoln apartment

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  Lincoln Police are looking for a stolen puppy.  Her name is Harley, she's a red and white American Bully with an oval birthmark on her tail.  Police said she was taken from an apartment near 66th and Havelock Ave.  The Owner said she left her home yesterday afternoon and returned about four hours later, and Harley was gone.  She said a ground floor window was open. If you see this puppy, or have any in...

    More >>

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  Lincoln Police are looking for a stolen puppy.  Her name is Harley, she's a red and white American Bully with an oval birthmark on her tail.  Police said she was taken from an apartment near 66th and Havelock Ave.  The Owner said she left her home yesterday afternoon and returned about four hours later, and Harley was gone.  She said a ground floor window was open. If you see this puppy, or have any in...

    More >>

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.