Lincoln police investigating a mailbox explosion in NE Lincoln.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday night, a Lincoln resident was inside their home when they heard an explosion.

Upon walking outside, they saw their mailbox was exploded and a car was speeding off.

"It appears to be some type of explosive device on a mailbox.  What we did was canvas the area, found a little evidence, we're going to take that in.  We're working closely with LPD and the crime lab to identify the components," said Fire Inspector Rick Campos. 

The explosion happened in northeast Lincoln on the 2000 block of Ammon Ave.

No injuries occurred in the explosion.

Lincoln police are still investigating, this is a developing story. 

