Fire crews battle an abandoned house fire

Posted By: BriAna Campbell
Multiple fire crews were dispatched to a house fire shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday morning just north of I-80. 

The house was completely engulfed in flames and could be seen from the interstate.

Police say the house has been abandoned for several years.

Raymond Fire, Waverly Fire, Malcom Fire and Ceresco are still battling the flames, and it is unknown what caused the blaze. 

This is a developing story, we will provide more details as they become available. 

