A Nebraska doctor makes an appearance in a new documentary

Posted By: BriAna Campbell

bcampbell@klkntv.com

The new documentary Eating You Alive focuses on the decline of eating habits in America, and how it's affecting our health.

The film features familiar faces like Samuel L. Jackson and James Cameron, and even input from a doctor right here in Nebraska.

Amanda McKinney of Doane University says one of her mentors recommended her for input on the films subject matter.

"The producers, when they were creating the film, they interview him and they said 'Well who else should we go talk to?' and he said 'Well you need to go talk to Amanda in Nebraska," she told us.

McKinney works at the Institute for Human and Planetary Health at Doane.

She says the film discusses how switching up our eating habits can halt or even reverse several common chronic diseases.

"Even though somebody may not think that they have a chronic disease right now, we're all at risk, because the reality is, is that 70% of Americans are either overweight or obese," said McKinney.

Heart disease is the no.1 killer in America, and over half of the adult population has diabetes.

A plant based diet of grains, beans, nuts, fruits and vegetables has been shown to slow the effects of these diseases - and Amanda says this is nothing new.

"It's not like it's a new medication or new procedure that being tested, this is stuff we've actually known for a really long time," she said.

Although she says her role in the film is relatively small, Amanda is grateful to be a part of such an influential project.

"I just feel honored to be a part of it no matter what, more so even just because of the message that it's offering."

Eating You Alive does have a screening here in Lincoln tonight, April 5th, at the Marcus Grand Cinema at 7 p.m. You can find the ticket information here.

Amanda also told us that if enough people are interested that won't get a chance to see the film, you can contact her here for a possible second showing.