String of copper burglaries likely related, caused by copper price spike

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A Lincoln woman reported Wednesday that a home she had listed for sale was broken into. The realtor lock box was broken, and copper piping was taken from the kitchen sink, bathroom sink and basement.

Lincoln Police Crime Analysis Unit said there have been more than 70 copper burglaries between now and August. These burglaries have caused $70,000 in damage, and a loss of $17,000 in stolen materials.

Police have said the burglaries could all be related, due to many similarities. First- the burglars are targeting empty homes, often older and listed for sale. Second- the suspects enter through the front door after breaking off the realtor lock box, or doorknob. Third- there are similarities in the way the pipes are cut that lead investigators to believe it could be done by the same people.

Public Safety Director Tom Casady said Thursday morning, copper prices have been on the rise since August, which could be the driving force behind the crimes.

Police have been reviewing video and following up on tips from the community, but have no suspects yet. If you have any information about this series of crimes, police are asking you to call 402-441-6000.