String of copper burglaries likely related, caused by copper price spike

Shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday night, a Lincoln resident was inside their home when they heard an explosion.More >>
Shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday night, a Lincoln resident was inside their home when they heard an explosion.More >>
The house was completely engulfed in flames and could be seen from the interstate.More >>
The house was completely engulfed in flames and could be seen from the interstate.More >>
The new documentary Eating You Alive focuses on the decline of eating habits in America, and m how it's affecting our health.More >>
The new documentary Eating You Alive focuses on the decline of eating habits in America, and m how it's affecting our health.More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News For the last three months, pill bottles that once held more than four thousand narcotic pills sat on Senator Sarah Howard’s desk. They were prescribed to her sister Carrie after a car accident. "They sent her home with a huge bottle of Oxycontin and that's when all of our problems started,” State Senator Sarah Howard said. “It was like when she met Oxycontin nothing else mattered, she was immediately a...More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News For the last three months, pill bottles that once held more than four thousand narcotic pills sat on Senator Sarah Howard’s desk. They were prescribed to her sister Carrie after a car accident. "They sent her home with a huge bottle of Oxycontin and that's when all of our problems started,” State Senator Sarah Howard said. “It was like when she met Oxycontin nothing else mattered, she was immediately a...More >>
The two stops happened within five minutes of each other in different parts of the county.More >>
The two stops happened within five minutes of each other in different parts of the county.More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News Lincoln Police are looking for a stolen puppy. Her name is Harley, she's a red and white American Bully with an oval birthmark on her tail. Police said she was taken from an apartment near 66th and Havelock Ave. The Owner said she left her home yesterday afternoon and returned about four hours later, and Harley was gone. She said a ground floor window was open. If you see this puppy, or have any in...More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News Lincoln Police are looking for a stolen puppy. Her name is Harley, she's a red and white American Bully with an oval birthmark on her tail. Police said she was taken from an apartment near 66th and Havelock Ave. The Owner said she left her home yesterday afternoon and returned about four hours later, and Harley was gone. She said a ground floor window was open. If you see this puppy, or have any in...More >>
From: UNL Athletics The Nebraska Athletic Department will conduct a lottery to allocate approximately 1,000 recently returned tickets for the April 21 Nebraska Spring Game presented by First National Bank.More >>
From: UNL Athletics The Nebraska Athletic Department will conduct a lottery to allocate approximately 1,000 recently returned tickets for the April 21 Nebraska Spring Game presented by First National Bank.More >>
Mild today with a mix of clouds & sun...More >>
Mild today with a mix of clouds & sun...More >>
At 89 the star talks beauty secrets, the Fonz, and new book My Days: Happy and OtherwiseMore >>
At 89 the star talks beauty secrets, the Fonz, and new book My Days: Happy and OtherwiseMore >>