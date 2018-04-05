Man scammed after getting message on his phone - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man scammed after getting message on his phone

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

On April 4, 2018, a 58-year-old man reported he had been scammed out of $4200.

The victim told police he received an alert on his iPhone stating there was a virus on his phone and he needed to call the number provided.

The victim called the number and was instructed to purchase iTunes gift cards and provide the gift card number to the caller, which he did.

The victim eventually called Apple Support and learned this had been a scam.

