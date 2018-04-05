City Officials and LPS working toward community goal of keeping kids safe

By: Channel Eyewitness Newsroom

Press Release from City of Lincoln and Lincoln Public Schools

The City of Lincoln and Lincoln Public Schools are coming together with the community goal of: Safe and Successful Kids in our Community. To meet this goal, they are proposing multifaceted, comprehensive action that covers increased security, mental health resources and proactive measures.

They propose establishment of a Joint Public Agency (JPA) - and are working together so citizens would not see an increase in the total tax levy, making it "levy neutral."

What this initiative would fund:

Protective measures: Establish additional School Resource Officers to cover LPS middle and elementary schools, and one additional threat assessment officer ($390,000). The $390,000 covers approximately 2/3 of the costs of the officers. The other third will be paid by LPS.

Preventive measures: Increase mental health services with one additional LPS social worker and additional student therapist services ($400,000).

Proactive measures: Increase leadership and staff at Community Learning Centers (CLCs) to provide a safe place for students before and after school students; and enhanced learning opportunities focused on STEAM programs (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) for CLC Clubs and after school activities ($1,210,000)

What is a JPA:

A new political subdivision created between existing sub-divisions that serves the purpose of supporting and overseeing a unique effort - with a shared mission.

In this case, a response to address unique challenges where two sub-divisions have shared and integrated interests.

A JPA has a separate operating board made up of elected officials from both sub-divisions (the city and school district).

Funding: