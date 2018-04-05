City Officials and LPS working toward community goal of keeping - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

City Officials and LPS working toward community goal of keeping kids safe

Posted: Updated:

By: Channel Eyewitness Newsroom
8@klkntv.com

Press Release from City of Lincoln and Lincoln Public Schools

The City of Lincoln and Lincoln Public Schools are coming together with the community goal of: Safe and Successful Kids in our Community.  To meet this goal, they are proposing multifaceted, comprehensive action that covers increased security, mental health resources and proactive measures.

They propose establishment of a Joint Public Agency (JPA) - and are working together so citizens would not see an increase in the total tax levy, making it "levy neutral."

What this initiative would fund:

  • Protective measures: Establish additional School Resource Officers to cover LPS middle and elementary schools, and one additional threat assessment officer ($390,000).  The $390,000 covers approximately 2/3 of the costs of the officers.  The other third will be paid by LPS.
  • Preventive measures: Increase mental health services with one additional LPS social worker and additional student therapist services ($400,000).
  • Proactive measures: Increase leadership and staff at Community Learning Centers (CLCs) to provide a safe place for students before and after school students; and enhanced learning opportunities focused on STEAM programs (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) for CLC Clubs and after school activities ($1,210,000)

What is a JPA:

  • A new political subdivision created between existing sub-divisions that serves the purpose of supporting and overseeing a unique effort - with a shared mission. 
  • In this case, a response to address unique challenges where two sub-divisions have shared and integrated interests.
  • A JPA has a separate operating board made up of elected officials from both sub-divisions (the city and school district).

Funding:

  • This initiative will generate an estimated $2 million in the first year of existence with a 1-cent city property tax levy.
  • The city and school district are working together so citizens would not see an increase in the total tax levy - making it "levy neutral."

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Lincoln police investigating a mailbox explosion in NE Lincoln.

    Lincoln police investigating a mailbox explosion in NE Lincoln.

    Lincoln police investigating a mailbox explosion in NE Lincoln.

    Shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday night, a Lincoln resident was inside their home when they heard an explosion. 

    More >>

    Shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday night, a Lincoln resident was inside their home when they heard an explosion. 

    More >>

  • Fire crews battle an abandoned house fire

    Fire crews battle an abandoned house fire

    Fire crews battle an abandoned house fire

    The house was completely engulfed in flames and could be seen from the interstate. 

    More >>

    The house was completely engulfed in flames and could be seen from the interstate. 

    More >>

  • Police remind you to lock up your grills at night

    Police remind you to lock up your grills at night

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  On March 30, 2018, between 8 pm and 10:30 pm, a 57-year-old Lincoln man reported he went out with his family and when he returned he found his Bayou ceramic grill had been stolen. The grill had been next to the victim’s home in the 1000 block of N 81st Street and was valued at $250. Remember to secure your grill when it is not in use. There have been several recent grill and smoker thefts.More >>
    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  On March 30, 2018, between 8 pm and 10:30 pm, a 57-year-old Lincoln man reported he went out with his family and when he returned he found his Bayou ceramic grill had been stolen. The grill had been next to the victim’s home in the 1000 block of N 81st Street and was valued at $250. Remember to secure your grill when it is not in use. There have been several recent grill and smoker thefts.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.