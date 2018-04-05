Police remind you to lock up your grills at night

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

On March 30, 2018, between 8 pm and 10:30 pm, a 57-year-old Lincoln man reported he went out with his family and when he returned he found his Bayou ceramic grill had been stolen.

The grill had been next to the victim’s home in the 1000 block of N 81st Street and was valued at $250.

Remember to secure your grill when it is not in use. There have been several recent grill and smoker thefts.