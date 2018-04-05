State Patrol seizes 381 pounds of marijuana during traffic stops - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

State Patrol seizes 381 pounds of marijuana during traffic stops

Posted: Updated:

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
Press Release from Nebraska State Patrol

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested two people and seized 381 pounds of marijuana during two separate traffic stops in Hamilton County. The two stops happened within five minutes of each other in different parts of the county.

The first stop occurred at approximately 4:32 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, when a trooper stopped a 2018 GMC Yukon for speeding on Highway 14 in Aurora. The trooper determined there was probable cause to search the vehicle. During the search, troopers found 326 pounds of marijuana and 1.4 pounds of marijuana edibles.

The driver, Larry Guieb, 36, of Indiana, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and no Drug Tax Stamp.

Just a few minutes later, at approximately 4:36 p.m. troopers observed a vehicle fail to signal while traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 near Giltner at mile marker 322. During the traffic stop, an NSP K9 detected that presence of a controlled substance. A search of the vehicle revealed 55 pounds of marijuana inside the 2017 Nissan Rogue.

The driver, John Young, 51, of California, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and no Drug Tax Stamp.

The total amount of marijuana seized in the two traffic stops was 381 pounds, with an estimated street value of $1.14 million. Both men were lodged in Hamilton County Jail.

