Nebraska Athletics announces spring game ticket lottery

From: UNL Athletics

The Nebraska Athletic Department will conduct a lottery to allocate approximately 1,000 recently returned tickets for the April 21 Nebraska Spring Game presented by First National Bank.

All Husker fans will be able to take advantage of the opportunity to secure the tickets that were returned by various groups. The majority of the tickets available are located in the end zones at Memorial Stadium, and are $10 each.

?When these tickets recently became available we wanted to make sure that all Husker fans had an equal chance to acquire them,? Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said. ?We want as many Nebraska fans as possible to be able to enjoy the spring game experience and see the debut of the 2018 Cornhuskers.?

Nebraska fans interested in a chance to purchase spring game tickets must sign up on-line by visiting Huskers.com/tickets between Monday, April 9 at 10 a.m. and Tuesday, April 10 at 5 p.m. Requests will be limited to four (4) tickets per order and a valid credit card must be provided (Visa, MasterCard, Discover) to be part of the lottery process.

Once the sign up period has concluded at the close of business on Tuesday, the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office will allocate tickets through a random lottery. The fans receiving tickets will be notified by e-mail on Thursday, April 12 and their credit cards will be charged for the tickets at that time.

The Red-White Spring Game on April 21 will kick off shortly after 11 a.m. with television coverage on BTN and radio coverage provided on the Husker Sports Network. Prior to the recently returned tickets, the game sold out in just more than 24 hours after tickets were put on sale in early February.