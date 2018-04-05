Task Force to Combat School Violence - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Task Force to Combat School Violence

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

pgeorlett@klkntv.com 

A huge group of Lincoln community leaders are coming together to make a big difference.

The city of Lincoln and Lincoln Public Schools are coming together to form a joint public agency or better known as a JPA with the goal of keeping kids safe in the schools.

"JPA would be a comprehensive effort in the from of transparent funding and oversight of proactive, preventative, and protective student safety programs," says Connie Duncan of the Lincoln Board of Education "as a separate subdivision the safe successful kids J–P–A could nurture and foster student safety and success efforts and hold them as a sole focus."
With this task force it would add additional school resource officers to cover LPS Middle and Elementary schools, it would also add one threat assessment officer.

"Early recognition involvement with the students who are demonstrating risky behaviors can prevent a deeper immersion into the criminal justice system," said Chief Jeff Bliemesiter "and really that's what we're about, we're about preventing crime from occurring."

The JPA would also provide more funding for student mental health services, the JPA would consist of three School Board members, the Mayor and two City Council members. To pay for all of this, the city and LPS would work with the property tax levy, and they say it would not affect your taxes..

"The JPA as it's called would be able to levee up to one cent of property tax at the same time the city and LPS share the goal of not raising taxes overall to implement the J–P–A"

Again this joint public agency is currently planning on not raising taxes, and will be in full effect in the near future

