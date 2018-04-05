LPD conducts starts #MakeItClick campaign, enforces seatbelt laws

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

You may see more police officers on the road over the next several days, they're there to make sure you're buckled up, as part of their new #MakeItClick campaign.

"Buckling up is the single most important thing you can do to save your life in a car accident,” Officer Angela Sands said.

Yet in Nebraska, not everyone is taking this step.

Officer Angela Sands says the national seat belt usage rate is 89.9%, in Nebraska it’s 85.5%.

A project sponsored by the National Highway Traffic Administration has set a goal to change that.

"We're partnering up with Lancaster County Sheriffs Office and UNL Police Department to educate the community and enforce seatbelt laws,” Sands said.

From April 5, to April 14, officers will be out in full force, Sands said.

"They'll be making traffic stops for primary reasons like speeding or an expired registration,” Sands said. “But if you're not wearing your seatbelt, which is a secondary offense you will be cited."

If that’s not enough to convince you to buckle up, Sands said maybe the statistics will.

In a 2014 look at crash fatalities and injuries in Nebraska, 70 percent of those killed and 83 percent of those injured weren’t wearing seatbelts.

So to avoid getting a ticket, an injury, or even to save your life, Lincoln Police are reminding you to buckle up.