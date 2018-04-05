Lincoln Entertainment Report with Bob Rook - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

What's going on in the entertainment world?

Here's Bob Rook with your roundup!

Hello everyone! Next Thursday standup comedy returns to Lincoln on a regular basis with the opening of The Comedy Loft. Located on the second floor of the Creamery Building in the Historic Haymarket the club will feature national comedians seen on HBO, Comedy Central, Netflix and other television shows like the headliner opening the club next Thursday Kevin Brown who played Dot.Com on the hit comedy series 30 Rock. Local comic Juli Burney will also be on stage for the opening weekend. The fun continues at the Comedy Loft every weekend. Here's the information on our featured event:

Kevin Brown

The Comedy Loft Grand Opening

Thu. April 12 at 7:00 pm

Fri. April 13 7:00 pm & 9:30 pm

Sat. April 14 at 7:00 pm & 9:30 pm

www.comedyloft.club

She Kills Monsters

NWU Miller Theatre

This Weekend

(402) 465–2384

The Voiceless

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center

Thursday Night

www.TheRoss.org

Evan Bartels and Josh Hoyer

Night Owl Pub

Fri. 9:00 pm

Gilligan's Island The Musical

TADA Theatre

Fri. & Sat. 7:30 pm

Sun. 2:00 pm

402–438–TADA

www.tadatheatre.info

LSO: Beethoven 8 & 6

Lied Center

Fri. 7:30 pm

www.lincolnsymphony.org

Lincoln Gem and Minerals Club 60th Gem and Mineral Show

Lancaster Event Center

This Weekend

That is it for now. Have an entertaining weekend!

