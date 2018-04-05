UPDATE: Students march to fight sexual assault - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

UPDATE: Students march to fight sexual assault

On Thursday, students from UNL, Nebraska Wesleyan and several other colleges marched from the Union to the Capitol as part of the third annual End Rape on Campus March.

A student organization called UNL Prevent partnered with Voices of Hope to host the event, with the goal of raising awareness to sexual assault on campus and getting more people involved in the fight to end sexual violence.

"Even if you haven't experienced--you probably know someone who has experienced this--to keep that in mind and know that your action and inaction really does make a difference," said Rae Thomas of UNL Prevent.  "So you really have the power to make change on this issue."

Several sexual assault survivors also spoke at the event.  They shared their experiences, how people didn't believe them and talked about the changes they want to see universities make in how they handle incidents.

"Being able to provide that platform for individuals, we know is an important part of their healing journey," said Morgan Beal of Voices of Hope.  "To be able to talk about their experiences and changes that they would like to see happen."

Organizers later hosted a free viewing of The Voiceless, a film featuring testimony from male survivors.

"This is, unfortunately, their reality as well," Beal said.  "And so if we can give a platform and a voice to those individuals, I think that allows us to have broader conversations about sexual violence and who this happens to."

They also want to send a message of healing to survivors.

"If you want to speak out, speak out.  If you don't, that's okay.  But just take a space for you to heal and move forward, because it does get better and we do believe you."

Voices of Hope said they want to tell survivors it's not your fault and they have resources available just reach out to Voices of Hope:

Office line-(402) 476-2110
Crisis line-(402) 475-7273
UNL line- (402) 472-0203

https://www.voicesofhopelincoln.org/about-us/our-services/programs_services.html

