Town hall discussion on school safety held at Lincoln High

Hundreds of parents and concerned citizens took part in a town hall discussion on safer schools and communities Thursday night. 

The event was held at Lincoln High's Ted Sorensen Auditorium. 

Parents shared their concerns about school safety, and participated in a Q&A session with a panel of city, school and government officials. 

Members of the panel included Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister and LPS Superintendent Steve Joel, as well as John Harris, a local pastor, and Maria Ramsey, a student at Lincoln High. 

Organizers say the event was designed to create a dialogue with the community, covering a wide range of topics from increasing security, installing metal detectors, improving mental health services, and the role of faith and community involvement among students. 

Another hot topic was the idea of adding more school resource officers. 

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said there are currently six officers in Lincoln Public Schools - which is less than years past. 

City officials, including Mayor Chris Beutler, met Thursday morning to discuss the creation of a group to oversee school safety. 

One idea proposed at that meeting was finding a way to add more resource officers without increasing overall taxes. 

