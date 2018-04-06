Son of Sean Penn arrested in Nebraska - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Son of Sean Penn arrested in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The son of Sean Penn and Robin Wright has been arrested on drug possession charges in Nebraska.

A State Patrol spokesman says 24-year-old Hopper Penn and his girlfriend, 26-year-old Uma Von Wittkamp, were arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop.

Authorities say a trooper found 14 grams of marijuana, four amphetamine pills and 3 grams of mushrooms in their vehicle.

Penn and Von Wittkamp are charged with possession of a controlled substance. Penn is also charged with possession of marijuana.

