Bill would use new technology in the voting booth

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Lawmakers have advanced a measure that would open the door to new voting technology in Nebraska.

The bill would allow counties to use electronic poll books to identify eligible voters, instead of traditional paper books.

The bill's sponsor, Sen. John Murante of Gretna, says electronic poll books are a first step toward modernizing the state's polling process.

Murante says the new technology streamlines the sign-in process and makes elections more secure.