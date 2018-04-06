Robbery reported at Union Bank near 27th and Superior Streets

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery at a Union Bank in North Lincoln.

It's located at 27th and Kensington Drive, just north of 27th and Superiors Streets.

Police say two men entered the bank, at least one suspect was armed and robbed the bank.

They took off in a blue four door vehicle.

Police have found the the vehicle but not the suspects.

The first suspect is described as a males in his 20s, 6', 180 pounds, wearing a black mask and blue hoodie. The other suspect is a male in his 20s, 5'8", 150 pounds, wearing a mask and orange and red hoodie.

Union Bank is expected to open later today.