Man threatened with gun while confronting suspected copper burglar

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

A suspected copper thief pulled a gun on another man Thursday. 

Lincoln Police said the victim was leaving his home near 53rd and Leighton when he saw a suspicious white male near a neighbor's house. 

The confronted the stranger who eventually pulled a gun on him. The suspect did get away with the neighbor's copper pipes. 

The loss and damage totaled $1,000. 

