Man threatened with gun while confronting suspected copper burglar

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A suspected copper thief pulled a gun on another man Thursday.

Lincoln Police said the victim was leaving his home near 53rd and Leighton when he saw a suspicious white male near a neighbor's house.

The confronted the stranger who eventually pulled a gun on him. The suspect did get away with the neighbor's copper pipes.

The loss and damage totaled $1,000.