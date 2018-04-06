Another copper pipe home burglary - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Another copper pipe home burglary

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

A home listed for sale on 42nd and St. Paul Ave was burglarized. The owner reported it Thursday. 

The realtor's lock box was removed, and copper pipes were taken. The suspect only got away with $20, but caused $1,000 in damage.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Road Conditions for April 6th

    Road Conditions for April 6th

    Road Conditions for April 6th

    With slippery roads expected for your morning commute, here's the latest 511 map: https://hb.511.nebraska.gov/#roadReports?timeFrame=TODAY&layers=winterDriving Stay with Channel 8 for all weather updates, road conditions and closings.More >>
    With slippery roads expected for your morning commute, here's the latest 511 map: https://hb.511.nebraska.gov/#roadReports?timeFrame=TODAY&layers=winterDriving Stay with Channel 8 for all weather updates, road conditions and closings.More >>

  • Robbery reported at Union Bank near 27th and Superior Streets

    Robbery reported at Union Bank near 27th and Superior Streets

    Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery at a Union Bank in Northwest Lincoln.  

    More >>

    Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery at a Union Bank in Northwest Lincoln.  

    More >>

  • Son of Sean Penn arrested in Nebraska

    Son of Sean Penn arrested in Nebraska

    Son of Sean Penn arrested in Nebraska

    LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The son of Sean Penn and Robin Wright has been arrested on drug possession charges in Nebraska. A State Patrol spokesman says 24-year-old Hopper Penn and his girlfriend, 26-year-old Uma Von Wittkamp, were arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop. Authorities say a trooper found 14 grams of marijuana, four amphetamine pills and 3 grams of mushrooms in their vehicle. Penn and Von Wittkamp are charged with possession of a controlled substance. Penn is also charged...More >>
    LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The son of Sean Penn and Robin Wright has been arrested on drug possession charges in Nebraska. A State Patrol spokesman says 24-year-old Hopper Penn and his girlfriend, 26-year-old Uma Von Wittkamp, were arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop. Authorities say a trooper found 14 grams of marijuana, four amphetamine pills and 3 grams of mushrooms in their vehicle. Penn and Von Wittkamp are charged with possession of a controlled substance. Penn is also charged...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.