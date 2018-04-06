Western Nebraska man arrested for improvised explosive device

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

Press Release from Nebraska State Patrol

One man has been arrested following the discovery of an improvised explosive device in a residence in Stratton.

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), with assistance from NSP Troop D Field Services, the NSP Police Service Dog Division, NSP Hazardous Device Technicians, and the Hitchcock County Sheriff’s Office, made the discovery while executing a search warrant on a residence at 105 Howard St. in Stratton.

The resident, Fredrick A. Hamilton, 51, is involved in a legal dispute with the village of Stratton. It was reported to NSP that Hamilton has made threats to inflict physical harm or death toward one of the village officials. Investigators had also received information that one of the threats included mention of an improvised explosive device.

Upon executing the search warrant, NSP discovered an improvised explosive device that was consistent with the information given to investigators. The NSP Bomb Squad rendered the device safe.

Hamilton was arrested for possession of a destructive device and threatening to use explosives. He was lodged in Hitchcock County Jail.