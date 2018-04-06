Lincoln Public Schools would like more diversity in the teacher workforce

Today LPS held its annual day–long workshop for ethnically diverse high school students interested in a career in teaching.



"I told the kids when I walked up there, I said that this is a beautiful sight and I meant that. To see the amount of people interested in becoming educators is just a great sight," said Marco Pedroza, Associate Principal of Lincoln Southwest High School.

Today's LPS District Office was full of ethnically diverse high school students with one thing in common... A desire to get into teaching after college.

Currently, 33% of LPS students hail from non–white ethnic groups while just 5% of teachers share the same diversity.

Today's event helps to set the foundation for a more diverse teaching staff in the future.



"Many of them have never had a teacher that looked like them, or they had very few. For many of those students, this is the first time they have been in a classroom where most of the kids are diverse," said Thomas Christie, an administrator for LPS.

Students were able to watch educational videos and ask questions of a panel of four ethnic teachers within the district.

"Not everybody can be a teacher. Just like not everyone can be a doctor or a lawyer. If they have that passion we want them to find out if they have that passion and work with kids so that's the reason behind it, said Christie.

The workshop provides these aspiring teachers with some resume and career building advice and interviewing tips.



"it is a good way for me and other kids like me who want to pursue educational careers to get that experience," said Jack Buchanan, a senior at Lincoln High.



"Passion is something that can not be faked. You can definitely tell within your teachers to know who has the passion to be there. Who has the passion to teach you new things and who really wants you to succeed," said Skylar Anderson, a junior at Lincoln Southeast.



The hope is that these types of workshops can lead to a more diverse staff of teachers down the road.