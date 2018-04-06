Lincoln Public Schools would like more diversity in the teacher workforce

Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery at a Union Bank in Northwest Lincoln.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery at a Union Bank in Northwest Lincoln.More >>
They offer a calm voice and reassurance that help is on the way, but how do dispatchers stay calm in difficult situations?More >>
They offer a calm voice and reassurance that help is on the way, but how do dispatchers stay calm in difficult situations?More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News A home listed for sale on 42nd and St. Paul Ave was burglarized. The owner reported it Thursday. The realtor's lock box was removed, and copper pipes were taken. The suspect only got away with $20, but caused $1,000 in damage.More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News A home listed for sale on 42nd and St. Paul Ave was burglarized. The owner reported it Thursday. The realtor's lock box was removed, and copper pipes were taken. The suspect only got away with $20, but caused $1,000 in damage.More >>
It was reported to NSP that Hamilton has made threats to inflict physical harm or death toward one of the village officialsMore >>
It was reported to NSP that Hamilton has made threats to inflict physical harm or death toward one of the village officialsMore >>
The new documentary Eating You Alive focuses on the decline of eating habits in America, and m how it's affecting our health.More >>
The new documentary Eating You Alive focuses on the decline of eating habits in America, and m how it's affecting our health.More >>
The two stops happened within five minutes of each other in different parts of the county.More >>
The two stops happened within five minutes of each other in different parts of the county.More >>