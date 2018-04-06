Excellence In Education: Art On Display - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Excellence In Education: Art On Display

Excellence In Education: Art On Display

A group of kids from Arnold Elementary had their art put on display on Friday. It all part of an art show put on by the Lincoln Arts Council and Arnold Elementary. 

"All fourth grade has been working on the identity project," said Kim Boone with Arnold Elementary. "It shows their environment and their neighborhood and how we live in that environment."

Nearly 125 students worked on their art all third quarter and finally got to showcase their pieces at The Landing at Williamsburg Village assisted living community. 

The goal was to bring community juniors and elders together and show what the students have been learning. 

"I sort of made it pretty big because I wanted to add a lot of things in it. I added the spot where I picked up, and I added my favorite spot where I went. I went to New York City about a few months ago, so I really wanted to draw that up there," said fourth grader Kaeden Lehr.

This is the first year for the art display and they plan to do it again in the future. 

