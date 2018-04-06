Omaha Police locate missing woman's vehicle

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

CASS COUNTY, Neb. - Omaha Police have the vehicle belonging to Camisha Hollis, missing mother of three, after it was found at an undisclosed location.

Just after 7 p.m. Thursday, OPD tweeted that the 2018 red Hyundai Elantra, which authorities had been looking for since Hollis went missing early Monday, was being examined by its forensics team.

The vehicle was not found at the preserve, OPD said. Forensics experts were processing it for evidence on Thursday night.

Earlier on Thursday, OPD's forensics unit arrived at Schilling Wildlife Area, south of Bellevue, where the entrance to Schilling Lake had been closed off Thursday evening. OPD Officer Phil Anson confirmed Thursday evening the search efforts at the wildlife area were related to finding Hollis.

OPD and Omaha Fire crews began scouring the preserve for Hollis near Plattsmouth along the Missouri River on Thursday afternoon; an Omaha Fire Department rescue boat could be seen on Schilling Lake and a helicopter was flying overhead.

Hollis was last seen around 4 a.m. Monday; her mother called police after she didn't show up for work. Hollis' three daughters were found home alone.

Marvin Young, Hollis' live-in boyfriend, had his bond set Thursday at $500,000 for three counts of child abuse and one count of resisting arrest.

