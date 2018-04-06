Scheer calls for senators meeting on property tax reform

Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery at a Union Bank in Northwest Lincoln.More >>
They offer a calm voice and reassurance that help is on the way, but how do dispatchers stay calm in difficult situations?More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News A home listed for sale on 42nd and St. Paul Ave was burglarized. The owner reported it Thursday. The realtor's lock box was removed, and copper pipes were taken. The suspect only got away with $20, but caused $1,000 in damage.More >>
It was reported to NSP that Hamilton has made threats to inflict physical harm or death toward one of the village officialsMore >>
Shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday night, a Lincoln resident was inside their home when they heard an explosion.More >>
