Friendship Home asking for help stuffing buses

Four Star Tran buses parked outside Sam's club and Walmart stores across Lincoln Saturday morning.

It's all for Friendship Home's annual stuff the bus event.

Star Tran donated the buses, but Friendship Home is asking for your help filling them.



"People can come in and grab a needs list from one our volunteers at the door and that has hygiene items food just different kinds of things that we use throughout the year," said Rainey Hull the volunteer coordinator for Friendship Home.

Friendship Home is the only confidential domestic violence shelter in Lancaster County. It serves over 1, 600 woman and children every year.

They offer numerous resources to help victims get back on their feet.

"We house people who are escaping domestic violence and provide other services as well such as counseling, economic empowerment classes, we have children's groups women's groups," Hull said.

Hygiene products, bedding, women's clothing, and non perishable foods are some of the organizations most requested items.

The bus at Walmart near 84th and Highway 2 was quickly running out of room from all the donations.

Friendship Home says the items will help sustain them throughout much of the year.

The organization hopes the fundraiser will let other victims of domestic violence know there is always hope and help available.

"There is an option and you don't have to stay in an abusive environment there is a safe place for you to go to start living a violence free life," Hull said.



If you didn't get a chance to come out today you still have time.

Buses will be at Walmart and Sam's club locations in Lincoln on Sunday from 9 am until 4.