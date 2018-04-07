Runners braved record low temperatures to raise awareness about autism.

Dozens of people participated in the third annual Autism Awareness 5K.

The race started in the Railyard and looped around Haymarket park.

Organizers wanted to show support for those dealing with the disease.

"I just love seeing all the people gathered to support our kids it's very important for us in our community to see the amount of support we get," said Cathy Martinez the President of Autism Family Network.

The first place runner finished in under 20 minutes.

All the money raised helps the Autism Family Network provide resources for families with loved ones who are affected.