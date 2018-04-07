U.S. Graduation Ceremony

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

Friends and family got to watch and participate as the newest batch of Nebraska's national guard was sworn in. The 7 newest additions to our state's national guard. The men were sworn in as lieutenants after 12 months of training.

"It's a special occasion it really is. It's a lot of hard work for the last year it's been grueling at time," says Lt. Collin Baldwin "challenging at time but very rewarding especially now looking back on it reflecting in the end it's a once in a lifetime experience."

The training to become a Lieutenant isn't just hard for these men, but it's also a long process for the ones that they love.

"They did have to go a couple of times a month since it was accelerated," said Jessica Baldwin wife of Lt. Collin Baldwin "so having gone every two weeks or every other weekend was a little bit difficult especially with our daughter."

At the end of the graduation, friends and family got to do the honors of pinning, and having the first official salute to these new officers.

"To get them involved with the experience and have some ownership of one our experience from the military perspective it's something very special," added Lt. Baldwin "and I would assume probably for my wife."

"It is! It is so exciting," exclaimed Jessica Baldwin "I'm just so ecstatic for him! I think I'm just as excited as he is."

And after today these graduates and their families get to start the next chapter in their lives.

"Well he's going to be gone for now for 4 months for more training this summer so it's even longer," said Jessica Baldwin "but hopefully after this process we'll be able to move on and he'll finally be an officer and have all of this training done and then he'll be with us for a little bit more time after that."

Now these Lieutenants are going to go all over the country to begin their service, and needless to say, everybody in the room was extremely proud of their accomplishment.