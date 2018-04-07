Voices of Hope holds annual 'Strike Out Sexual Assault' Bowl-a-thon

A Lincoln agency, Voices of Hope, helped organize a bowling event called 'strike out sexual assault' in hopes of raising money and awareness.

The event was held Saturday evening at Sun Valley Lanes.



"Here we've had the biggest crowd we've ever had. It is amazing to fill up an entire bowling alley with community members that are invested in this kind of awareness and really wanting to help survivors in our community," said Voices of Hope's Sexual Assault Services Coordinator Marla Sohl.

All 32 lanes were sold out with teams competing for various designations such as best overall score, best team name, best costume and most team spirit.

Participants say the event helps bring the community together in support of an important issue.



"This is a great fundraiser, a great way to get people together. I've got members of my family on the team, I have a friend who is an officer with LPD on the team, and another friend who is a deputy sheriff with LSO on the team," said Voices of Hope's Administrative Assistant Carol Schumacher.

The event has grown substantially in recent years, going from filling a third of the bowling alley to all of it.

Many local organizations participate such as the county attorney's office, law enforcement agencies and local businesses.

The teams may be competing against each other, but shared a common goal of raising upwards of 10 thousand dollars to put toward sexual assault services.

"The deal is people really care, people really care and they want to do something but they don't know how and they don't know what so this offers an opportunity for them to rally their friends, have a good time and also learn about what is voices of hope, what are services like in our community," said Sohl.

Voices of Hope offers services for sexual assault victims 24 hours a day.

The money raised at Saturday's event goes toward those services and to help keep the doors open.



Voices of Hope offers a crises center which is available at all times. The number to call is 402-476-7372. For more information, head to their website at voicesofhopelincoln.org.

