Huskers softball loses in extras to Indiana 4-3

Posted by: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Athletic Communications

Bloomington, Ind. --- The Nebraska softball team (26-13, 4-4 Big Ten) fell, 4-3, in eight innings to Indiana (14-22, 7-1 Big Ten) on Saturday.

Kaylan Jablonski dropped to 18-8. She pitched 1.2 innings and gave up one run on four hits. She also had three strikeouts. Olivia Ferrell earned the start and pitched 4.0 innings. She gave up two earned runs on seven hits. She also had one walk and two strikeouts. Regan Mergele pitched 2.0 innings of relief and gave up one run on three hits. She also had one walk and two strikeouts.

IU's Tara Trainer improved to 8-12. She pitched 2.2 innings and gave up no runs on three hits. She had two walks and four strikeouts.

It took awhile for the Husker offense to get going. Nebraska had just two hits through five innings of play and its only run was unearned. Things shifted in the sixth. Trailing 2-1, the Husker offense came alive, scoring two runs on three hits to take a 3-2 lead. Indiana would tie the game in the bottom of the inning and with no runs in the seventh, the game was sent to extra innings and Indiana would win in eight with a two-out single.

Nebraska took a 1-0 lead in the first. Simmons hit a leadoff single and stole second. With one out, Barrow grounded out, but moved Simmons to third. Edwards reached first on a Hoosier error, allowing Simmons to score.

IU put two runners in scoring position with two outs after a walk, a single and a sacrifice bunt. The Huskers retired the next batter to get out of the inning with the lead.

In the top of the third, Kneib drew a one-out walk and Barrow reached on an error to put two runners on. Boruff pinch ran for Kneib at second, but the Hoosiers retired the next two batters to leave both Huskers stranded.

In the bottom of the inning, Indiana put a runner in scoring position with an error and a stolen base. With a single, the runner on second advanced to third and was sent home to score, but the Husker defense had different plans. Gina Metzler made a perfect throw to Bri Cassidy, who had to stretch out all the way on the ground to tag the runner. Cassidy got to her before she could cross home to preserve NU's lead.

In the fifth, Indiana took the lead with a single and a two-run homer.

In the top of the sixth, Nebraska regained the lead. The Huskers loaded the bases with one out. Madi Unzicker drew a leadoff walk. Cassidy reached first on a fielder's choice, while Unzicker was out at first. Rylie Unzicker, pinching hitting for Taylor Otte drew a walk. Otte reentered to run. Ally Riley, pinching hitting for Metzler, singled to the left side to load the bases. Metzler reentered to run for the Huskers. With the bases loaded, Simmons singled up the middle to score both Cassidy and Otte and give the Huskers the lead back.

In the bottom of the sixth, Indiana tied things up 3-3. Indiana loaded the bases with no outs after a walk and back-to-back singles. Nebraska retired the next two batters, but one run did score on a groundout. A ball in the dirt prompted the Hoosier on third to try to score, but Cassidy tossed the ball to Regan Mergele, who got the runner out at the plate and ended the inning.

In the bottom of the seventh, Indiana got the game-winning run in scoring position with two one-out singles. Jablonski came up with two big strikeouts to send the game to extra innings.

In the eighth, Indiana hit a leadoff single. A sacrifice bunt put the winning run on second with one out and a groundout moved the runner to third with two outs. Back-to-back walks loaded the bases and a single ended the game.

The Huskers and the Hoosiers play the series finale tomorrow, beginning at 11 a.m. CT.